Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnwell, SC

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Barnwell

Posted by 
Barnwell Dispatch
Barnwell Dispatch
 8 days ago

(BARNWELL, SC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Barnwell companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Barnwell:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYtApkW00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,962 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $1,962 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Aiken, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Polaris Fleet

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Avg. $85,000 per Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Construction Manager

🏛️ Premier Construction Services, Inc.

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Construction Manager to join our team! You will oversee pre-construction, project planning, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Responsibilities: * Oversee all aspects of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Barnwell)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Electrical Technician

🏛️ C.O.R.E. Services Inc.

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently assisting our client - a leader within the manufacturing sector - to fill the below position: POSITION: Electrical Technician STATUS: Full Time - Permanent position LOCATION: 1 hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Forming Process Operator (FPO) 08102021

🏛️ AGY GROUP

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location AGY Aiken, LLC - Aiken, SC Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $21.87 - $22.51 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift 12 Hour Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Team Member

🏛️ Burger King - Carolina Franchise Holdings

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"CLICK HERE TO APPLY -> " We are looking for several awesome Team Members that want the opportunity to develop their professional skills, make an impact in their local community, and be a part of a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Winder Operator (WIO) 07272021

🏛️ AGY GROUP

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location AGY Aiken, LLC - Aiken, SC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $20.69 - $21.17 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Site Manager- Richland Ave

🏛️ LuLu's Car Wash

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Site Manager Full Time Salary Range:$12.50-$15 hourly. Benefits include: Paid time off, Health Insurance, 401K with company matching Why Mammoth Holdings? Whether you've been in the industry or are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Circulation Manager

🏛️ Aiken Standard, House Ads

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring at the Aiken Standard Night Dock HelperAiken Standard has an opening for a reliable and responsible night dock helper. This part-time position oversees organizing, coordinating and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell, SC
49
Followers
138
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Barnwell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnwell, SC
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Vivian#Agy#Llc Aiken#Wio#Sc Remote Type N#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy