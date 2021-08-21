Hiring Now: These roles are open in Barnwell

(BARNWELL, SC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Barnwell companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Barnwell:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,962 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $1,962 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Aiken, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Polaris Fleet

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Avg. $85,000 per Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

3. Construction Manager

🏛️ Premier Construction Services, Inc.

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Construction Manager to join our team! You will oversee pre-construction, project planning, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Responsibilities: * Oversee all aspects of ...

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Barnwell)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Electrical Technician

🏛️ C.O.R.E. Services Inc.

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently assisting our client - a leader within the manufacturing sector - to fill the below position: POSITION: Electrical Technician STATUS: Full Time - Permanent position LOCATION: 1 hour ...

6. Forming Process Operator (FPO) 08102021

🏛️ AGY GROUP

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location AGY Aiken, LLC - Aiken, SC Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $21.87 - $22.51 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift 12 Hour Job ...

7. Team Member

🏛️ Burger King - Carolina Franchise Holdings

📍 Barnwell, SC

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"CLICK HERE TO APPLY -> " We are looking for several awesome Team Members that want the opportunity to develop their professional skills, make an impact in their local community, and be a part of a ...

8. Winder Operator (WIO) 07272021

🏛️ AGY GROUP

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location AGY Aiken, LLC - Aiken, SC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $20.69 - $21.17 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job ...

9. Site Manager- Richland Ave

🏛️ LuLu's Car Wash

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Site Manager Full Time Salary Range:$12.50-$15 hourly. Benefits include: Paid time off, Health Insurance, 401K with company matching Why Mammoth Holdings? Whether you've been in the industry or are ...

10. Circulation Manager

🏛️ Aiken Standard, House Ads

📍 Aiken, SC

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring at the Aiken Standard Night Dock HelperAiken Standard has an opening for a reliable and responsible night dock helper. This part-time position oversees organizing, coordinating and ...