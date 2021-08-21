Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Lawrenceburg, TN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Lawrenceburg are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home
🏛️ The Smith Agency
📍 Columbia, TN
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Columbia, TN
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule
🏛️ The Mires Agency
📍 Columbia, TN
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...
4. Event Staff
🏛️ Burning Acre
📍 Columbia, TN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Summary: The Event Staff position assists the General Manager (GM) and Sales Associates sell Burning Acre products at events and festivals. Pay: $15 an hour Status: Part-Time Schedule: Events and ...
