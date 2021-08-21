Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 8 days ago

(Lawrenceburg, TN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Lawrenceburg are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bYtAnEI00

1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Event Staff

🏛️ Burning Acre

📍 Columbia, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Event Staff position assists the General Manager (GM) and Sales Associates sell Burning Acre products at events and festivals. Pay: $15 an hour Status: Part-Time Schedule: Events and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
