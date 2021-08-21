Cancel
Scranton, PA

A job on your schedule? These Scranton positions offer flexible hours

Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 7 days ago

(Scranton, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Scranton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Scranton, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Customer Service Representative Part-Time $17 hr

🏛️ Raymour and Flanigan

📍 Scranton, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

At Raymour Flanigan, we recognize and appreciate all of our team members' hard work and dedication. We pride ourselves on being a long term, privately held company that takes care of its associates ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Scranton, PA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Package Handler

🏛️ Chewy

📍 Jessup, PA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Opportunity: Looking to make a difference? So are we! Join Chewy as a part-time warehouse specialist and launch your career with one of the largest pet e-commerce companies. We are holding open ...

5. Warehouse Package Handler Part Time

🏛️ Chewy

📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Wages $14-$20/hr! *Plus Additional Hourly Incentives* Our Opportunity: Launch your career with the largest Pet E-Commerce company! With over 19 million active customers, Chewy not only provides a ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Scranton, PA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Greentown, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Scranton News Alert

Scranton News Alert

Scranton, PA
