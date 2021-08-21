A job on your schedule? These Scranton positions offer flexible hours
(Scranton, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Scranton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Scranton, PA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Customer Service Representative Part-Time $17 hr
🏛️ Raymour and Flanigan
📍 Scranton, PA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
At Raymour Flanigan, we recognize and appreciate all of our team members' hard work and dedication. We pride ourselves on being a long term, privately held company that takes care of its associates ...
3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Scranton, PA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
4. Package Handler
🏛️ Chewy
📍 Jessup, PA
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Our Opportunity: Looking to make a difference? So are we! Join Chewy as a part-time warehouse specialist and launch your career with one of the largest pet e-commerce companies. We are holding open ...
5. Warehouse Package Handler Part Time
🏛️ Chewy
📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Wages $14-$20/hr! *Plus Additional Hourly Incentives* Our Opportunity: Launch your career with the largest Pet E-Commerce company! With over 19 million active customers, Chewy not only provides a ...
6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Scranton, PA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Greentown, PA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
Comments / 0