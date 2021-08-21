Cancel
Terreton, ID

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Terreton

Terreton Digest
 8 days ago

(TERRETON, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Terreton companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Terreton:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,691 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $2,691 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Rexburg, ID

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Dubois, ID

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

4. Radiologist Technician Hospital Experience Required

🏛️ JayKay Medical Staffing

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Radiologic Technician RADT 2 years hospital experience 11a-7pm shift Job Description: The purpose of a Radiologic Technologist is to provide information to diagnose patient illnesses by operating ...

5. Gestational Surrogate

🏛️ Gestational Surrogate Moms Inc

📍 Rexburg, ID

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a Gestational Surrogate for a couple that needs someone to carry their embryo to term. If you are between the ages of 21-35, had a child within the last ten years, no pregnancy complications ...

6. Operations Personnel

🏛️ Super T Transport, Inc.

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Super T Transport is an Over the Road Refrigerated trucking company headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID with additional terminals operating out of Hyrum, UT and Phoenix, AZ. We are a family owned and ...

7. CALLING ALL BARTENDERS AND SERVERS

🏛️ Front Row Event & Production Management

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Front Row Event and Production Management in Idaho Falls is looking for talented, driven individuals to join our team! We provide Brand Ambassadors for retail activation and special events throughout ...

8. LOCAL PEPSI Merchandiser REXBURG ID - Qualifies for tuition reimbursement

🏛️ Admiral Beverage Corporation

📍 Rexburg, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admiral Beverage believes in investing in its people, business partners, and communities, to continually grow and offer the best products and services in the region. With the strength of a large ...

9. General Laborer

🏛️ Cynet Systems

📍 Idaho Falls, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for General Laborer for our client in Idaho Falls, ID Job Title: General Laborer Job Location: Idaho Falls, ID Job Type: Contract Job Description: Essential Duties/Responsibilities

10. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Roberts, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Terreton Digest

Terreton, ID
ABOUT

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

