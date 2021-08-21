Cancel
Football

Jace Mitchell leads Valley Union to opening victory

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJace Mitchell scampered 60 yards down the field five plays in to give Valley Union an early lead over the Ray Bearcats and the Blue Devils never looked back Friday night at home. The 28-8 victory answered a few questions but it also opened up a whole set of expectations for both squads.

