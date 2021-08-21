Jace Mitchell leads Valley Union to opening victory

2020 record: 3-3 in season shortened by COVID-19. The Cowboys won their first three games but lost their last three. Head coach: Eric Hjalmarson, 19-26 sixth year overall, 3-3 second year at Willcox. Hjalmarson (pronounced Hahl-mar-sen) took over the Willcox program last year after moving from Safford, where he coached that program to the 3A South title in 2019 with an 8-3 overall record. Hjalmarson was 14-6 in his two years at Safford and was 2-17 at Globe in 2009 and 2010. After playing for legendary coach Paul Moro at Blue Ridge, where he won three state titles, Hjalmarson played at Eastern Arizona College before transferring to Arizona as a walk-on for the 1999 season. He was a teammate of Scooter Sprotte’s at Blue Ridge and Arizona. Hjalmarson replaced former Arkansas and NFL player Alonzo Highsmith Jr. at Willcox before last season. Highsmith, Willcox’s coach for three seasons, is now the defensive coordinator at Phoenix North High School.