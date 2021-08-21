Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rotonda West, FL

No experience necessary — Rotonda West companies hiring now

Posted by 
Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 8 days ago

(Rotonda West, FL) Looking to get your foot in the door in Rotonda West? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYtAakr00

1. Project Manager - Small Commercial

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Punta Gorda, FL

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TOP GC IN PUNTA GORDA LOOKING FOR ENTRY LEVEL APM/PM. 401K Match. Full Benefits This Jobot Job is hosted by: Brandon Henshaw Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales - Entry Level - Lighting - UVC Air Purification - B2B

🏛️ Energy Harness Corporation

📍 Sarasota, FL

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales - Lighting Solutions - Entry level Opportunity At Energy Harness Corporation, our sales team is the critical link between us and our clients. It is the face of our company. A career ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver Home Daily Local 1100 to 1250 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Fort Ogden, FL

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $1100 to $1250 per week Home Daily Local Routes - (Thurs to Mon or Fri to Tues - 7pm start time - night driving) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Automotive Technician

🏛️ Valvoline Instant Oil Change

📍 Englewood, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geared for the Driven Interested in a rewarding career with great pay, outstanding benefits and the opportunity to grow? Henley Enterprises Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Call Center Rep - $12.00 - No Experience Needed!!

🏛️ HireWorks, LLC

📍 North Fort Myers, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to hire call center reps. $12.00 an hour 8 hour shifts Paid training!!! Apply today start tomorrow

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Oxford

📍 North Port, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we need candidates in your area. Candidates with experience in sales, customer service, appointment setting, or the insurance industry generally do well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 North Port, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
42
Followers
252
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Rotonda West, FL
City
Fort Ogden, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Match#Home Daily Local Routes#Henley Enterprises Inc#Hireworks#Llc North Fort Myers#Oxford North Port
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy