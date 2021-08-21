No experience necessary — Rotonda West companies hiring now

(Rotonda West, FL) Looking to get your foot in the door in Rotonda West? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Project Manager - Small Commercial

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Punta Gorda, FL

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TOP GC IN PUNTA GORDA LOOKING FOR ENTRY LEVEL APM/PM. 401K Match. Full Benefits This Jobot Job is hosted by: Brandon Henshaw Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

2. Outside Sales - Entry Level - Lighting - UVC Air Purification - B2B

🏛️ Energy Harness Corporation

📍 Sarasota, FL

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales - Lighting Solutions - Entry level Opportunity At Energy Harness Corporation, our sales team is the critical link between us and our clients. It is the face of our company. A career ...

3. Truck Driver Home Daily Local 1100 to 1250 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Fort Ogden, FL

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $1100 to $1250 per week Home Daily Local Routes - (Thurs to Mon or Fri to Tues - 7pm start time - night driving) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 ...

4. Entry Level Automotive Technician

🏛️ Valvoline Instant Oil Change

📍 Englewood, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geared for the Driven Interested in a rewarding career with great pay, outstanding benefits and the opportunity to grow? Henley Enterprises Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil ...

5. Call Center Rep - $12.00 - No Experience Needed!!

🏛️ HireWorks, LLC

📍 North Fort Myers, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to hire call center reps. $12.00 an hour 8 hour shifts Paid training!!! Apply today start tomorrow

6. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Oxford

📍 North Port, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we need candidates in your area. Candidates with experience in sales, customer service, appointment setting, or the insurance industry generally do well ...

7. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 North Port, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...