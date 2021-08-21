Cancel
Hardin, MT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hardin

Hardin News Watch
 8 days ago

(HARDIN, MT) Companies in Hardin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hardin:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtAZp000

1. EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN (EMT)

🏛️ Montana State Job Bank

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Big Horn County has the following position available in Hardin MT:- Intermittent Pool: EMT-Basic through EMT-Paramedic w/ or w/o CC endorsement.SALARY:$17.10 per hour.SCHEDULE: Intermittent Pool

Click Here to Apply Now

2. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Police Officer

🏛️ City of Hardin

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Hardin, MT Police Officer - Full Time, $24.00 per hour plus Benefit Package of $34,250. Must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalent. Must possess a valid MT driver's license or apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,109 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crow Agency, MT

💰 $2,109 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Crow Agency, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hardin)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2000 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crow Agency, MT

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

White Glove Placement Inc is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crow Agency, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,045 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crow Agency, MT

💰 $2,045 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Crow Agency, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Hardin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

