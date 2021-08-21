Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hardin

(HARDIN, MT) Companies in Hardin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hardin:

1. EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN (EMT)

Hardin, MT

$17 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Big Horn County has the following position available in Hardin MT:- Intermittent Pool: EMT-Basic through EMT-Paramedic w/ or w/o CC endorsement.SALARY:$17.10 per hour.SCHEDULE: Intermittent Pool

2. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

Hardin, MT

$78,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

3. Police Officer

Hardin, MT

$24 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Hardin, MT Police Officer - Full Time, $24.00 per hour plus Benefit Package of $34,250. Must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalent. Must possess a valid MT driver's license or apply ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

Hardin, MT

$77,500 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,109 per week

Crow Agency, MT

$2,109 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Crow Agency, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hardin)

Hardin, MT

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

Hardin, MT

$80,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2000 / Week

Crow Agency, MT

$2,000 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

White Glove Placement Inc is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crow Agency, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,045 per week

Crow Agency, MT

$2,045 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Crow Agency, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department