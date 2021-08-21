Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Conrad

(CONRAD, MT) Companies in Conrad are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Conrad:

1. Home Center General Manager

🏛️ NW Montana Builders

📍 Choteau, MT

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a senior Home Center General Manager to join our team! You need to have managed a large national home center store for a minimum of 5 years. You will be responsible for overseeing the ...

2. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Shelby, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

3. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Shelby, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

4. Long Term Care Travel Nurse RN - $1840 per week in MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Conrad, MT

💰 $1,840 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Conrad)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Conrad, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. John Deere Ag Service Technician

🏛️ Frontline Ag Solutions

📍 Conrad, MT

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COME SEE WHAT MONTANA HAS TO OFFER! WORK WITH A PROGRESSIVE JOHN DEERE DEALER, AND ENJOY YOUR LIFE. THIS OPENING IS AT OUR CONRAD, MT BRANCH IN NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA! WWW.FRONTLINEAGSOLUTIONS.COM, WE ...

7. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Conrad, MT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - SNF - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1836 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Conrad, MT

💰 $1,836 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Conrad, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1836 ...

9. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1390/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Conrad, MT

💰 $1,390 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

10. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | LTAC (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Shelby, MT

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...