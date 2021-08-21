Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Elizabeth, CO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Elizabeth-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Account Coordinator

🏛️ SchroderHaus

📍 Denver, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PART-TIME ACCOUNT COORDINATOR MEET SCHRODERHAUS: Philosophy SchroderHaus was founded on the belief that there is a better way to serve innovative businesses in the natural products industry who have ...

2. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Castle Rock, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Closing Coordinator (Hiring Immediately)

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Lone Tree, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstration - Closing Coordinator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club ...

4. Sales Advisor (Part-Time), Dairy Block

🏛️ Warby Parker

📍 Denver, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Warby Parker is searching for a well-rounded Sales Advisor to help us deliver the best possible service to each and every one of our customers. In supporting our retail locations across the country ...

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Elizabeth, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

6. Part Time Store Associate (18721 East Ponderosa Drive - Store 0474)

🏛️ Tuesday Morning

📍 Parker, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Tuesday Morning is taking the lead in off-price retail offering upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. Our mission is simple; offer fresh and exciting ...

7. Part Time Assistant Manager (18721 East Ponderosa Drive - Store 0474)

🏛️ Tuesday Morning

📍 Parker, CO

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Tuesday Morning is taking the lead in off-price retail offering upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. Our mission is simple; offer fresh and exciting ...

8. Room Attendant

🏛️ Great Wolf Lodge

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time opening - $14.00/hour - Must be 18+ At Great Wolf, the Room Attendant (Housekeeper) is one of the most critical roles in the Lodge as they create a clean and orderly environment for our ...

9. Housekeeping Supervisor

🏛️ Wellbridge

📍 Lone Tree, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Colorado Athletic Club - Inverness A Wellbridge Company Lone Tree, CO Part-time We are looking for a Housekeeping Supervisor! Who we are: Colorado Athletic Club is Denver's leading upscale athletic ...