Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Iraan

(IRAAN, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Iraan.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Iraan:

1. Laborer

🏛️ Workrise

📍 Iraan, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking pipeline laborers. Previous oilfield or construction experience needed.

2. PROGRAMS CLERK

🏛️ The GEO Group, Inc.

📍 Iraan, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: REEVES COUNTY DETENTION III Compensation Base: $15.37/hr Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary Performs clerical work requiring application of varied ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - West Texas

📍 Mccamey, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

4. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Rankin, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...