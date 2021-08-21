A job on your schedule? These Florence positions offer flexible hours
(Florence, AL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Florence-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Florence, AL
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Greenway Kia of the Shoals - Part Time Receptionist
🏛️ GREENWAY AUTOMOTIVE
📍 Sheffield, AL
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location GW Kia of the Shoals - Sheffield, AL Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $10.00 Hourly Job Category Admin - Clerical Description Must ...
3. Part-time Backup Medical Director
🏛️ Samuel Contract Staffing
📍 Florence, AL
💰 $200 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Pathology opening in Florence, Alabama. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com We have an open position for a (Pathologist) Medical Director to join us 4 hours a week in Florence ...
4. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance
🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast
📍 Russellville, AL
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...
5. Crew Member for hotels and restaurants
🏛️ Hotels/Restaurant
📍 Florence, AL
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Hiring crew member!!! Starting at $10 an hour. Flexible schedule Fun atmosphere Full time and part time available
6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Florence, AL
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
7. Part-time Office Manager
🏛️ Elwood Staffing
📍 Tuscumbia, AL
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time Office Manager Pay: $12.00 /hour Are you an experienced office manager looking for a part-time opportunity? This maybe the the perfect job for you. Company Profile Our client is a small ...
8. Retail Stocking Associate $12.75/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Florence, AL
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
Comments / 0