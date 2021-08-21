Cancel
Florence, AL

A job on your schedule? These Florence positions offer flexible hours

Florence Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Florence, AL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Florence-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Greenway Kia of the Shoals - Part Time Receptionist

🏛️ GREENWAY AUTOMOTIVE

📍 Sheffield, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location GW Kia of the Shoals - Sheffield, AL Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $10.00 Hourly Job Category Admin - Clerical Description Must ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part-time Backup Medical Director

🏛️ Samuel Contract Staffing

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $200 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Pathology opening in Florence, Alabama. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com We have an open position for a (Pathologist) Medical Director to join us 4 hours a week in Florence ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Russellville, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Crew Member for hotels and restaurants

🏛️ Hotels/Restaurant

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring crew member!!! Starting at $10 an hour. Flexible schedule Fun atmosphere Full time and part time available

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part-time Office Manager

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Tuscumbia, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Office Manager Pay: $12.00 /hour Are you an experienced office manager looking for a part-time opportunity? This maybe the the perfect job for you. Company Profile Our client is a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Associate $12.75/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Florence, AL
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

