Job alert: These Crestone jobs are accepting applications

(CRESTONE, CO) Companies in Crestone are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crestone:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2848 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,848 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: 4x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

4. Recruiter

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The salary range displayed represents the typical salary of candidates hired. Factors that may be used to determine your actual salary may include your specific skills, how many years of experience ...

5. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ SAN LUIS VALLEY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN What is the Goal: As a Maintenance Technician, you will assist in overseeing the internal and external maintenance of buildings including but not limited to ...

6. Licensed Bail Bondsman

🏛️ Angels & Outlaws Bail Bonds

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for an opportunity that you get to set your income? Do you want to be able to provide a great living for your family? Look no further!! Angels & Outlaws Bail Bonds has an exciting job ...

7. ColoradoSchool Occupational Therapist (OT) Job Full Time

🏛️ Soliant

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Colorado School Occupational Therapist (OT) Job - Full Time Soliant is looking for a Colorado licensed Occupational Therapist (OT) to fill a full time need with one of our school districts near Monte ...

8. Assistant Executive Director

🏛️ The Baca Grande POA

📍 Crestone, CO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Executive Director PURPOSE: The primary purpose of the Assistant Executive Director (AED) position is to assist the Executive Director in oversight of the daily operations and ...

9. Stock Clerk- Materials Management

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you detail-orientated, have great communication skills and want to work in a healthcare environment? If you have previous experience with computerized inventory control and materials handling, we ...

10. Lead Carpenter / Superintendent II

🏛️ ULG Skilled Trades

📍 Monte Vista, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Carpenter/Superintendent II - Up to $100K/YR ULG Skilled Trades has an immediate need for a Superintendent II in the Monte Vista, CO area. Job Details: Superintendent II will direct activities ...