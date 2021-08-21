Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rangeley, ME

Ready for a change? These Rangeley jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Rangeley News Beat
Rangeley News Beat
 7 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Companies in Rangeley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rangeley:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYtARlC00

1. Family Practice with Obstetrics Physician

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Dixfield, ME

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Family Practice with Obstetrics Physician - StartDate: 11/29/2021Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $108.00 - 120.00 This facility is seeking a Family Practice with Obstetrics Physician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Crew

🏛️ Dunkin Donuts

📍 Dixfield, ME

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Dunkin', we've created something truly unique...a fun place to work as a Team, where all of our employees grow and learn every day! Many of our employees start just expecting a paycheck, but ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ Curative

📍 Rangeley, ME

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Employed in Maine Salary $100,000 - $140,000 Join a well-established organization that serves 28,000 residents through 11 clinics and 2 dental offices in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Room Attendant

🏛️ Sun Hospitality Resort Services

📍 Rangeley, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Room Attendant Job description Ask about our $250 hiring bonus and our carpool and weekend work incentive program. Sun Hospitality is a full-range housekeeping provider offering services to the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Rangeley News Beat

Rangeley News Beat

Rangeley, ME
8
Followers
180
Post
851
Views
ABOUT

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rangeley, ME
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#Mental Health#Team#Sun Hospitality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy