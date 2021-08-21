Ready for a change? These Rangeley jobs are accepting applications

(RANGELEY, ME) Companies in Rangeley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rangeley:

1. Family Practice with Obstetrics Physician

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Dixfield, ME

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Family Practice with Obstetrics Physician - StartDate: 11/29/2021Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $108.00 - 120.00 This facility is seeking a Family Practice with Obstetrics Physician ...

2. Crew

🏛️ Dunkin Donuts

📍 Dixfield, ME

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Dunkin', we've created something truly unique...a fun place to work as a Team, where all of our employees grow and learn every day! Many of our employees start just expecting a paycheck, but ...

3. Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

🏛️ Curative

📍 Rangeley, ME

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Employed in Maine Salary $100,000 - $140,000 Join a well-established organization that serves 28,000 residents through 11 clinics and 2 dental offices in ...

4. Room Attendant

🏛️ Sun Hospitality Resort Services

📍 Rangeley, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Room Attendant Job description Ask about our $250 hiring bonus and our carpool and weekend work incentive program. Sun Hospitality is a full-range housekeeping provider offering services to the ...