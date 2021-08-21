Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 2-1 defeat to Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund suffered their first league defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to a determined SC Freiburg side on matchday two of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season. Goals from Vincenzo Grifo and Roland Sallai helped SC Freiburg earn a hard fought 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. It was a below average performance from Marco Rose’s side, who looked like a shadow of the team that put five goals past Eintracht Frankfurt just last weekend.bvbbuzz.com
