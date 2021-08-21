No experience necessary — Cushing companies hiring now
(Cushing, TX) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cushing? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Nacogdoches, TX
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
2. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Nacogdoches)
🏛️ Stevens Transport
📍 Nacogdoches, TX
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...
3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Rusk, TX
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Nacogdoches, TX
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Nacogdoches, TX
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
6. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling
🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division
📍 Nacogdoches, TX
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...
7. Skilled Laborer - Carpentry
🏛️ Express Employment Professionals- Tyler, TX
📍 Henderson, TX
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Express Employment Professionals of Tyler is looking for a skilled laborer in carpentry to join their team. Key Responsibilities: * Skilled carpentry * Read blueprints * Ability to work and think on ...
