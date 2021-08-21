Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Demi Lovato’s New Single Is a Break-Up Song for Melons

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle-known historical fact: When Marie Antoinette said “let them eat cake,” she was actually talking about Demi Lovato. For years, Lovato’s diet was hyper-restricted by their team; they told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that they could only eat fruit once a year, and it was in the form of a “watermelon cake where you cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake and you put fat-free whipped cream on top.” So for their 29th birthday on August 20, Lovato released the music video for “Melon Cake,” a catchy pop single from Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over that doubles as a break-up song with restrictive diet culture. The trippy, candy-colored video shows Lovato embracing joy, and apologizing to their past self for what they went through. It also shows them at a bakery called “Scooter’s Cakes,” as in manager Scooter Braun. Not to yuck your yum.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Melon#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswmleader.com

Demi Lovato Thought Being Non-Binary Wasn’t ‘Digestible’ For Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato ending their whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich turned out to be a blessing in more ways than the obvious!. Speaking at the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit this week, the 29-year-old singer opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic “had everything to do with” their gender identity journey. And even though Lovato was already identifying as non-binary in March 2020, their relationship with the 30-year-old actor sadly caused them to brush aside parts of themself:
CelebritiesPage Six

Demi Lovato inks large ‘love’ tattoo on their hand

Demi Lovato is at one with the universe. The “Dancing With the Devil” singer recently added to their extensive tattoo collection, inking lyrics to the song “Infinite Universe” by Beautiful Chorus on their hand. Lovato thanked celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo for the tat, which says, “Love will live forever...
Theater & Dancegrammy.com

Inside Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil'

Aug 17, 2021 - 5:50 pm. Since their 2008 debut pop/rock album, Don't Forget, Demi Lovato has sung to those in flux regarding who they are. Across their discography, they've continually reassured their fans and listeners they are not alone. It's an ongoing theme they continue to explore on their newest album Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over, released this past April in the wake of Lovato's much-publicized struggles with an eating disorder, substance abuse, and other internal battles.
Musicpapermag.com

Demi Lovato Criticized for 'Hypocritical' Festival Performance

Demi Lovato is facing backlash for their appearance at a recent music festival. Last week, the "Dancing With the Devil" singer chided Lollapalooza attendees for crowding together amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases, writing "C'MON Y'ALL!!! THERE IS STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING," alongside a viral photo of the large crowd. However, they're now drawing criticism of their own after performing at another big gathering this past weekend.
Celebritiesat40.com

Demi Lovato Reveals They’re On A ‘Forever’ Gender Journey

Demi Lovato got candid recently about their gender journey. In an interview with The 19th Represents Summit, the Grammy-nominated singer opened up about their decision to publicly come out as non-binary in May and shared that their gender journey is a “forever” one. “There might be a time where I...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Quickies: The Weeknd, 98?, + Demi Lovato!

THE WEEKEND BREAKS 'BILLBOARD' RECORD: The Weeknd’s “Blind Lights” has set the record for the longest run on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has charted for 88 consecutive weeks, surpassing Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” which held on for 87 consecutive weeks between 2012 and 2014. The Hot 100 has been around since August 4th, 1958.
CelebritiesBillboard

Demi Lovato Hints at ‘Big Things Coming’ With G-Eazy

The “Confident” singer posted a pic on Instagram, accompanied with a cryptic message. “Big things coming….. no literally swipe left and see how tall this mf is,” reads Lovato's note, with G Eazy’s handle tagged on the end. Indeed, a separate image shows the Bay Area rapper and producer towering...
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Demi Lovato Talks About Their Breakup With Max Ehrich

No joke, Max Ehrich has made me hate the name Max. He is an attention whore who exploited his relationship with Demi for attention. Let us never forget going to the beach to cry so that the paps would take pictures of him. While we’ve heard a lot about their...
Musicraleighnews.net

John Mayer drops music video for new single 'Wild Blue'

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Mayer recently dropped the music video of 'Wild Blue', his latest release from 'Sob Rock', his eighth studio album. The hitmaker shared the song's video on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "The music video for 'Wild Blue" directed by @mathewcullen has just been released... I think you'll like it! The link is in my profile's bio. Give it a look-see."The music video takes fans through a colourful-psychedelic trance. Directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, it follows Mayer dressed in a brown suit and sunglasses -- as he strums his guitar and levitates through clouds, water, space and fields of green.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Demi Lovato Says They May Identify As Trans In The Future

Demi Lovato says that breaking off their engagement to Max Ehrich allowed them to find their true self. In a new interview with The 19th, Lovato, who currently identifies as non-binary, admitted that they might be trans. “There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know...
CelebritiesPopculture

Demi Lovato Calls Split From Fiance Max Ehrich 'Best Thing' to Happen

Demi Lovato got candid about their decision to end their engagement with ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, calling it maybe the "best thing" that ever happened to them. While speaking with Kate Sosin of The 19th Represents Summit this week, Lovato opened up about the breakup, coming out as nonbinary, and changing their pronouns. Lovato explained that the coronavirus pandemic "had everything to do with it," and during the global lockdown in March 2020, they were "starting to identify as non-binary."

Comments / 0

Community Policy