Hiring now! Jobs in Hudson with an immediate start

(Hudson, NY) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Hudson companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Great Customer Service Opportunity - $16-$18/hr

🏛️ AppleOne

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for a customer service representative for an established insurance company in the Albany area! In this role, you will be working on site providing assistance with inbound calls ...

2. No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Guilderland Center, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Amsterdam, NY Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.55 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Catskill, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Virtual Hiring Event (Hiring Immediately)

🏛️ Assurant

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Hiring! On Monday, September 20th come interview for a Customer Service Representative job with our growing team. Offers will be made on the spot! Location: 1880 14th Ave SE, Albany, OR 97322 ...

5. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description HIRING IMMEDIATELY! SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND CASHIER Starting Pay Rate: $16.00/hr. At Skechers, you can expect a lot from your career. In our company, you matter - your ...