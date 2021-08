U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to reissue a COVID-19 emergency order in response to the surge in coronavirus cases across the state. “I’m calling on Governor DeSantis to once again issue a Coronavirus emergency order to allow more flexibility for a surge of nurses and medical professionals from out-of-state to treat patients and stabilize costs for our overburdened hospitals,” Castor said.