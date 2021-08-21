Cancel
Clovis, NM

Get hired! Job openings in and around Clovis

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Clovis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clovis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYtA18n00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Cannon Afb, NM

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $4212 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $4,212 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $2,505 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care We are hiring qualified a Registered Nurse (RN) for an Interim Center Nurse Executive (CNE) for an opportunity inClovis, NM. The position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Clovis)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. NM-RN-general med surg-12D- $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $76 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience current required in med/surg unit required. Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully completed at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The primary function of delivery drivers at Pizza Hut is transporting orders to customers in a timely fashion. In addition to this core task, you will also be responsible for other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4212 per week in NM- Clovis, NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $4,212 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

