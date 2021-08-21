Job alert: These Amboy jobs are accepting applications

(AMBOY, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Amboy.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Amboy:

1. Mechanic

🏛️ Robar Enterprises

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Open Position in Twentynine Palms, California The Heavy Duty Diesel Mechanic must have 5 yrs hands on experience, extensive knowledge in repair and maintenance in the following areas: diesel engines ...

2. Class A CDL - Regional Intermodal truck driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Ludlow, CA

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $75,000 per year* and get home weekly as a Regional Intermodal truck driver. Enjoy hauling 99% no-touch freight containers -- 80% drop-and-hook -- in and out of the rail yards within ...

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Amboy, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

4. Class A CDL - Local Intermodal nighttime truck driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Ludlow, CA

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Get home daily and earn up to $80,000 per year* as a Local Intermodal truck driver. Enjoy hauling 99% no-touch freight containers -- 80% drop-and-hook -- in and out of the rail yards within 150 miles ...

5. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - Top Earners Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Amboy, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...