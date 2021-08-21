Cancel
Moapa, NV

These Moapa companies are looking for workers to start immediately

 7 days ago

(Moapa, NV) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Moapa-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Moapa, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Moapa Valley, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Bunkerville, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

4. Part Time General Warehouse

🏛️ Do it Best Corp.

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to join a dynamic team? Do you need a part-time job at a great place to work? We have immediate opportunities for part-time general warehouse positions at our distribution center in ...

5. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Mesquite, NV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054504 Location: 330 N. Sandhill Blvd., 330D Up to $11.50 / HR Stop in for an in-person interview from 2-4:30 ...

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

