Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Golden Meadow

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Golden Meadow.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Golden Meadow:

1. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $2,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Houma, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Cut Off)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Cut Off, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Stylist / Barber

🏛️ Sport Clips - LA607

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips Haircuts is Hiring Hair Stylists! Do What You Love. Love What You Do. JOB DESCRIPTION Our salon in the newly developed Shoppes at Emerald Corner (near the new Chick-fil-A) is looking for ...

5. Part Time Retail Merchandiser-Houma, LA

🏛️ Jacent

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE ANTICIPATE. WE INNOVATE. WE CELEBRATE. WE CARE. WE ARE JACENT! Part Time Retail Merchandiser To be considered for this position please apply at: Why Jacent? * Daytime hours and a predictable ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

8. Flux Core Welders - FREE HOUSING

🏛️ Genesis Industrial Staffing

📍 Golden Meadow, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Genesis is hiring Flux Core Welders for Fourchon! Free On-site Housing is available! 60-70 hour work week! 7 days a week. $18 an hour Please apply with your resume and contact Hope or Michelle at 251 ...

9. Commercial Property Engineer

🏛️ Morguard

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at the intersection Bayou Garden Boulevard and West Park Avenue, Southland is the only regional mall within a 50 mile radius. Join our team and support our 601,322 square foot facility ...

10. Class A Run 21 & Home 7 100% No Touch-$2100-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...