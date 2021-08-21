Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla News Beat

A job on your schedule? These Walla Walla positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 7 days ago

(Walla Walla, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Walla Walla are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt9v2c00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Caregiver/Companion Sitter (CS) - Walla Walla, WA

🏛️ Professional Case Management

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We will train you! Walla Walla, WA Help someone in need, on your spare time! Available Shifts: 4 hours 1 day per week Make a Difference on Your Own Schedule and Terms! Hiring Companion Sitters in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Janitor

🏛️ Intermountain Cleaning Service

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Janitor ($14 - $15/Hr DOE with $200.00) Local commercial janitorial company looking to hire several individuals for part-time evening and part-time day janitorial positions. Our company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Stocking Associate $16.35/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla, WA
67
Followers
191
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#Job Title#Wa#Life Insurance#Companion Sitters
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy