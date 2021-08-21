A job on your schedule? These Walla Walla positions offer flexible hours

(Walla Walla, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Walla Walla are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Caregiver/Companion Sitter (CS) - Walla Walla, WA

🏛️ Professional Case Management

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We will train you! Walla Walla, WA Help someone in need, on your spare time! Available Shifts: 4 hours 1 day per week Make a Difference on Your Own Schedule and Terms! Hiring Companion Sitters in ...

6. Janitor

🏛️ Intermountain Cleaning Service

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Janitor ($14 - $15/Hr DOE with $200.00) Local commercial janitorial company looking to hire several individuals for part-time evening and part-time day janitorial positions. Our company ...

7. Retail Stocking Associate $16.35/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...