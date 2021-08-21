A job on your schedule? These Walla Walla positions offer flexible hours
(Walla Walla, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Walla Walla are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Walla Walla, WA
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Walla Walla, WA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Walla Walla, WA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Walla Walla, WA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
5. Caregiver/Companion Sitter (CS) - Walla Walla, WA
🏛️ Professional Case Management
📍 Walla Walla, WA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We will train you! Walla Walla, WA Help someone in need, on your spare time! Available Shifts: 4 hours 1 day per week Make a Difference on Your Own Schedule and Terms! Hiring Companion Sitters in ...
6. Janitor
🏛️ Intermountain Cleaning Service
📍 Walla Walla, WA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title: Janitor ($14 - $15/Hr DOE with $200.00) Local commercial janitorial company looking to hire several individuals for part-time evening and part-time day janitorial positions. Our company ...
7. Retail Stocking Associate $16.35/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Walla Walla, WA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
