Yazoo City, MS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Yazoo City

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 8 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Yazoo City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yazoo City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYt9u9t00

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Yazoo City)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Earn $15 - $29/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Flora, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $29 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Simmons Tire Service

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Ability to perform front end ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Seaborn Health Care Inc.

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Assistant to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. Place of Performance

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Canton, MS

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Tinsley, MS

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Truck Driver Job

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premier Transportation is hiring dedicated, regional company drivers in your area!Call (833) 963-2577 or apply here now to learn more! TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS * Earn $70k in your first year * $1,300 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL - Dedicated truck driver - Family Dollar

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Valley Park, MS

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $0.48 per mile* plus accessorial pay and get home weekly as a Dedicated account truck driver hauling multi-stop freight for Family Dollar, one of the fastest growing discount retail chains ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Belzoni, MS

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver - Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Maverick Transportation

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only The Best Drive MAROON $5,000 Sign-On Bonus For Drivers With 6+ Months Of Verifiable OTR Experience In The Last 3-5 Years. Maverick Transportation is hiring & ready to help you grow your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

