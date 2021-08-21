Cancel
Eden, TX

Job alert: These Eden jobs are accepting applications

Eden Voice
 8 days ago

(EDEN, TX) Companies in Eden are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eden:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYt9tHA00

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Menard, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Corrections Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care a leader in Health Care Staffing has partnered with a Correctional Facility in Eden TX. Supplemental Health Care has a contract for a Corrections Registered ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant Manager Full Service

🏛️ Cooper's Bar B Q

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Supervise and coordinate all culinary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Motor Grader Operator (Brady, Texas)

🏛️ CRH Americas Materials

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: 318422 Texas Materials is a locally-based construction company and building materials supplier, which is A CRH Company, the largest asphalt, ready mix and aggregates producer in North America

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Front Desk Agent

🏛️ VISHOM INC

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $18,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Desk Agent to become a part of our team! You will accommodate patrons, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities: * Register and assign ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Central Texas Primary Care

🏛️ The Medicus Firm

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Brady, Texas. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com CENTRAL TEXAS Primary Care Opportunity $300,000+ Annual Income Potential * Competitive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Eden, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,885 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,885 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

