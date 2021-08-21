Cancel
Bad Axe, MI

Get hired! Job openings in and around Bad Axe

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 8 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bad Axe companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bad Axe:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Customer and Technical Support

🏛️ SRS Pharmacy Systems

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer and Technical Support Positions Available Customer Support Technician ($24k-$42k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All Medical paid, HRA, FSA Technical Support ($35k-$65k/yr) +Full Bfts, 401k, All ...

3. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Caseville Family Dentistry, PC

📍 Caseville, MI

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is looking for a registered dental hygienist. Candidate should be current on required CE, x-ray certification and CPR training. Our office operates 4 days a week - from 8:00 am to 5 pm ...

4. Store Associate

🏛️ Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

_________________________________________________________________________________________ Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan is looking for motivated, team-building individuals to fill 2 Full time Store Associate openings at our Bad Axe Store 780 N. VanDyke Bad Axe, MI 48413 ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Bad Axe, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Receptionist / Insurance Biller - Full Time

🏛️ James D. Thomas, DDS, PC

📍 Cass City, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Receptionist / Insurance Biller needed for busy dental practice in Cass City, MI. Ideal candidate will have several years of experience in a dental office, billing dental insurance. They ...

7. Financial and Business Analyst

🏛️ Zing Professional Recruiting a Peoplelink Group Company

📍 Elkton, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New opportunity for a Financial and Business Analyst to join the team of a leading manufacturer at their Elkton, MI location. Collaborative work environment coupled with competitive pay and benefits ...

8. Heavy Duty Truck and Trailer Technician

🏛️ Countryside Transportation Service

📍 Sebewaing, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is expanding and we are looking to add several general truck and trailer technicians and also a heavy duty diesel technician fluent in engine and emission testing and repair. Job duties ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Minden City, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

10. Receptionist / Insurance Biller

🏛️ James D. Thomas, DDS, PC

📍 Cass City, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Receptionist / Insurance Biller needed for busy dental practice in Cass City, MI. Ideal candidate will have several years of experience in a dental office, billing dental insurance. They ...

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

