Clarksdale, MS

Job alert: These jobs are open in Clarksdale

Posted by 
Clarksdale News Flash
 8 days ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Clarksdale companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clarksdale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYt9rVi00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3128 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $3,128 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clarksdale, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3128 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Helena-West Helena, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. SQF Practitioner

🏛️ Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

📍 Helena, AR

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. - Helena, AR Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. was established in 1991 with a primary focus on serving the food processing industry. Focus quickly shifted to the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Commercial Roof technician

🏛️ RiverLand Enterprises

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a Commercial Roof Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for completing work orders and other required tasks. Responsibilities: * Complete work and repair ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Instructor

🏛️ PCG Public Consulting Group

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Instructor Job Description Instructors work with consultant to deliver direct instruction to students in the areas of communication, life skills, and pre-employment skills. The Instructor is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Evening and Night Warehouse Team Member $1,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Lula, MS

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Olive Branch, MS Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Clarksdale, MS
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
