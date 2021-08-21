Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Atlantic

(ATLANTIC, VA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Atlantic companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Atlantic:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Oak Hall, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2071.15 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $2,071 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Onancock, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...

3. HVAC Service Tech! $3,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ First Class Heating, Cooling and Plumbing

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HVAC Technician - $3000 Sign On Bonus Are you HVAC expert who is passionate about problem solving and customer service? Looking to accelerate your career (and income!) with an organization who values ...

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

5. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Ophthalmic Technician Assistant

🏛️ 20/20Now

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The candidate selected for this position will help to develop a center of excellence for a state-of-the-art optometric practice within extremely busy optical retailer. We are seeking a full-time ...

7. Teacher / Teacher Assistant

🏛️ Delmarva Early Learning Center

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delmarva Early Learning Center is looking to hire teachers and teacher assistants. Two full time positions, and one part time position available. Please send resumes to admin@delmarvaelc.com or call ...

8. Occ Health NP Needed Friday, 9/13 in Salisbury, MD

🏛️ Accountable Healthcare Staffing

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Occupational Medicine opening in Salisbury, Maryland. This and other nurse practitioner jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com Occ Health NP, with DOT Certification preferred, needed Friday, 9/13 ...

9. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Meadows Hydraulics, Inc.

📍 Fruitland, MD

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a welder/fabricator/truck body installer! Compensation is market-competitive, negotiable and commensurate with experience, and negotiable. Excellent benefits package ...

10. IT Support Specialist

🏛️ Miles Technologies

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is not a Remote Position About this position: Hours are not guaranteed. This position is intended to provide a flexible option for occasional supplemental income, not a consistent and guaranteed ...