Bloomfield, KY

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Bloomfield News Watch
 8 days ago

(Bloomfield, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Bloomfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYt9o6l00

1. Flexible Schedules Cooks, Cashiers, Customer Service - Westport Road: Up To $15 An Hour

🏛️ Raising Cane's

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Crewmembers at Raising Cane's will wear many hats (including a Raising Cane's hat) while working hard and having fun as a critical part of the Restaurant team. A Restaurant Crewmember has ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Shelbyville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-Time Lunchroom Office Assistant (LOA) - Laukhuf Elementary School (2021-2022)

🏛️ Jefferson County Public Schools

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Type: Secretarial/Clerical/Lunchroom Office Assistant Date Posted: 6/10/2021 Location: LAUKHUF ELEMENTARY Closing Date: 8/19/21 Job Description (attached) Salary Schedule 1A Grade 3  ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Frankfort, KY

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Self Motivated Merchandiser

🏛️ TouchPoint360 | In-Store Retail Execution and Consulting

📍 Shelbyville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Touchpoint360 is looking for an experienced Merchandiser with strong customer service skills to work part time with a world class brand in the hardware channel. A monthly store visit can vary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ CBD American Shaman, LLC

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a part-time sales associate to join our team! Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: * Sell and educate customers on our vast line of CBD products * Create repeat customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III

🏛️ Staffing the Universe

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

UPS Warehouse - Administrative Assistant III Louisville, KY $18.00/hr 10:00pm - 3:00am, M-F ( Part time Nights ) 6 month+ temp assignment Will be assisting Feeder Dispatch at nights.

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

