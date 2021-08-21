These jobs are hiring in Marion — and they let you set your own schedule
(Marion, NC) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Marion-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Perfect Sales Job! Make over $1500 a week part time!
🏛️ Equis Financial
📍 Morganton, NC
💰 $144,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking individuals to become their own boss in a very lucrative and expanding market.... Both PART-TIME and FULL-TIME positions available. Would you like to control your income instead of ...
2. Part Time Law Office Secretary
🏛️ Sneed & Stearns, P.A.
📍 Black Mountain, NC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking a Part time law office secretary to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Part time hours will be between 9:00 AM to ...
3. Custodian I (Corpening)
🏛️ YOUNG MEN CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA
📍 Marion, NC
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Marion - Corpening Memorial - Marion, NC Remote Type N/A Position Type Part-time Hourly Education Level None Salary Range $10.00 - $11.50 Hourly Travel ...
4. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Part-Time Truck Driver
🏛️ Schneider
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $55,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Over-the-Road part-time truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division enjoy flexible scheduling. Earn up to $0.45 per mile* in this CDL driving job and haul 95% no-touch freight mostly drop-and ...
5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
6. Warehouse Selector (Part-Time, Full-Time)
🏛️ MyWorkChoice
📍 Drexel, NC
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title: Warehouse Selector (Part-Time, Full-Time) Shifts: Weekdays, Morning, Afternoon Client: MDI Location: Hickory, NC Hourly Pay Rate: $14-$21/hr We're Hiring Immediately Right now, we're ...
7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
