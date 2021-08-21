Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Abiquiu

(ABIQUIU, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Abiquiu.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Abiquiu:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Española, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. NM-OR-RN/Circulator-V8/10 - $105.09 /HR **6 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Española, NM

💰 $105 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2 years' experience current required in large OR. Ortho, ENT, and/or vascular experience a plus. Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully ...

3. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2240/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Los Alamos, NM

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Alcalde)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alcalde, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Construction Tech-Line Worker : Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Española, NM

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004609 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners, and ...

6. Field Service Technician (Up to $25/hr.)

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Española, NM

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004111 Windstream is considered an essential business and we areHIRING NOW . As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

7. Armed Security Officer

🏛️ Pay and Save Inc.

📍 Española, NM

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Armed Security Officer to become an integral part of our team. The selected individual will patrol and secure assigned premises as well as identify risks to staff and patrons

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Española, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Española, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

10. Office Assistant

🏛️ University of New Mexico

📍 Los Alamos, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Student Intermediate Level Requisition ID req16661 Working Title Office Assistant Pay $10.50 - $12.50 hourly Hourly Campus Los Alamos Department Los Alamos Branch Employment Type Student Employment ...