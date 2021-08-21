Cancel
Start immediately with these jobs in Happy

 7 days ago

(Happy, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Happy are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYt9fAE00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Ozone Roofing, Inc.

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ozone Roofing, Inc. is currently seeking Sales owners, Sales managers, and sales associates. We have a select amount of openings and positions will be filled immediately. For a chance at making money ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Driver Class A CDL

🏛️ Black Horse Carriers

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck Driver$5,000 Sign on Bonus*Home Daily!DOUBLES REQUIRED BLACK HORSE CARRIERS,the 13thlargest Dedicated Fleet Provider in the U.S., has Full-Time immediate openings forCLASS A DRIVERS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ WW TRANSPORT INC

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver to haul bulk food grade flour. Out 5-6 days, home the rest. Average $1200-1400 gross, weekly Benefits Include: Health, dental, life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,608 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE*HOME WEEKLY*RESET ON THE WEEKEND*UP TO $1,608 WEEKLY*BENEFITS*401K*PAID VACATION*START ASAP) DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE ACCOUNT. WEEKENDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Happy, TX
