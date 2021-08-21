Yellen backs reappointing Powell as Fed chair -Bloomberg tweet

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told senior White House advisers she backs reappointing Jerome Powell as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, a Bloomberg News reporter wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/SalehaMohsin/status/1429119006175285254.

President Joe Biden has not made a decision and will likely weigh in around Labor Day in early September, the reporter added in the tweet.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)