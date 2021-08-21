Job alert: These Crossett jobs are accepting applications

(CROSSETT, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crossett.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crossett:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,326 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $2,326 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Crossett, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

3. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The McEacharn Agency is looking for a dedicated Sales Representative to run appointments and acquire new accounts for us in the territory. Our Founder, Cole McEacharn, has a proven track record for ...

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Crossett)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Crossett, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Strong, AR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the El Dorado area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and ...

6. Office Assistant

🏛️ Bastrop Motel Enterprises, LLC

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Greet and assist onsite guests

7. Survey crew

🏛️ Bryant Hammett & Associates

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bryant Hammett & Associates is searching for a full-time survey crew member. Candidate must: have a general knowledge of surveying and a general knowledge of construction; possess knowledge of ...

8. Accountant/Bookkeeper

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accountant Advantage Resourcing is looking for an experienced Accountant/Bookkeeper in the Bastrop, La area.This person will process invoices A/P, A/R Collections, sales tax preparation, expenses and ...

9. Mechanical Millwright

🏛️ Industrial Trade Services

📍 Hamburg, AR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Needed: Mechanical Millwright in Decatur, AL $25 p/h Skills needed of Mechanical Millwright: * Ability to assemble, install and dismantle conveyor systems * Ability to read and interpret blueprints

10. Physician / Surgery - General / Louisiana / Permanent / Hospital Employed - Bread and Butter Gene...

🏛️ Pacific Companies.

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $25,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your new Practice * Hospital Employed - Turn-key General Surgery - 49 Bed, Non-profit acute care facility * Bread and Butter Cases - No Trauma * Cover on 1 Hospital - Plenty of blocked time available ...