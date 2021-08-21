Cancel
White Earth, ND

Get hired! Job openings in and around White Earth

White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 8 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND) Companies in White Earth are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in White Earth:


1. CDL A Local Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $130K/Year

🏛️ Badlands Tank Lines LLC

📍 Ray, ND

💰 $108,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL DRIVERS IN ALEXANDER, ND $5,000 Sign On Bonus Our drivers are making $90,000 to $130,000 per year, averaging $108,000, and with rising oil prices and a strong driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Service Mechanic Technician

🏛️ Plains Ag LLC

📍 Stanley, ND

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Service Mechanic Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing and maintaining all types of agricultural equipment. Responsibilities: * Repair varies brands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Inside Sales

🏛️ Bakersfield Pipe & Supply

📍 Stanley, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Inside Sales FULL-TIME $25/hr The purpose of the Inside Sales position is to ensure customer needs are identified and met in a timely manner, achieve customer satisfaction, and meet sales objectives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Tioga)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Tioga, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Local CDL A Driver

🏛️ TJD Consulting LLC

📍 Stanley, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CDL A Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for local hauling in the "Oil Patch" Tanker, Side-dump, Belly-dump. Responsibilities: * Safely operate a heavy or tractor ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Stanley, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Driver- Belly Dump

🏛️ KP Transport, LLC.

📍 Stanley, ND

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Driver - Belly Dump KP Transport is seeking safe, experienced and ambitious /motivated CDL drivers for belly dump operations in the Stanley, ND area. Clean driving record. Work 6 days a week

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Stanley, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

White Earth Post

White Earth Post

White Earth, ND
ABOUT

With White Earth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

