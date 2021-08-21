Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Moorefield

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Companies in Moorefield are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moorefield:

1. Sales Executive Field Sales

🏛️ Kohler Luxstone Showers by Remodel USA "Authorized Dealer"

📍 Wardensville, WV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Rep / Outside Sales / In-Home Sales - We are seeking sales consultants that will mainly be meeting with customers at their home on pre-set-qualified appointments. Our Home Improvement Company ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,217 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Petersburg, WV

💰 $3,217 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Petersburg, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

3. Work From Home - Sales / Telemarketing / Lead Gen - Salary Plus Bonus

🏛️ MorBIZ

📍 Petersburg, WV

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Sales Reps Wanted - Work From Home Position - Base Pay Plus Bonus Job Description: We are a national SEO company that provides online optimization to business owners. We have been ...

4. 10-Month Math Instructor/Faculty

🏛️ Eastern WV Community & Technical College

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION DESCRIPTION Math Instructor/Faculty Position Title: Math Instructor/Faculty FLSA Status: Exempt Last Revision Date: 08/19/2021 Division: Academics Location: Main Campus Reports to: Division ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1749.77 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Romney, WV

💰 $1,749 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Romney, WV. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 11/08/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1749.77 / Week ...

6. Licensed Clinician / Therapist Outpatient Behavioral Health Service

🏛️ National Coalition Of Healthcare Recruiters

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(Only QUALIFIED Healthcare Professionals accepted) Mental Health Counselor/Therapist - A non-profit, federally qualified health center is seeking a full-time Clinician to work in an office setting as ...

7. Forklift Operator - Start at $20.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - Front Royal, VA - Forklift Operator

📍 Wardensville, WV

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYSCO IS NOW HIRING Forklift Operators in Front Royal, VA Start at $20.50/Hour, and Up to $35.75/Hour With Incentive Opportunities No Experience Required, But Preferred Full Benefits Package ...

8. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Sumo Medical Staffing

📍 Romney, WV

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Romney, WV. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,120 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Petersburg, WV

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Petersburg, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

10. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Virginia

📍 Moorefield, WV

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...