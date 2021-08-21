These jobs are hiring in Duluth — and they let you set your own schedule

(Duluth, MN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Duluth-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Drum Instructor

🏛️ Fond du Lac Reservation

📍 Cloquet, MN

💰 $34,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time and Part Time Positions Available! The full time position is eligible for our comprehensive benefits plan, which includes medical, dental, retirement, optional life insurance, optional ...

4. Part Time Merchandiser - 91053BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Lead Retail Merchandiser, you'll be an essential part of our company's purpose, to make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for a motivated and energetic ...

5. Part Time Merchandiser - 94770BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for ...

6. CSR - Duluth

🏛️ Mark Lipke-District Office

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a part-time position. Our Customer Service ...

7. Smart Choice Mobile - Wireless Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ Smart Choice Mobile

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Retail Sales Representative ?Hiring for full-time and part-time positions! No experience necessary! Compensation: $15 - $20 hourly (base including commission) Welcome to the big leagues! At ...

8. Seasonal Retail Team Member - University of Wisconsin - Superior Bookstore F1790

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Hiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $10 Hour Perks - Employee discount, flexible schedule About Us ! Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United ...

9. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

10. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA