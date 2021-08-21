Cancel
Kimball Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Kimball

(KIMBALL, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kimball.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kimball:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYt9QsD00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Sidney, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Territory Sales Representative

🏛️ Futura Security Group

📍 Sidney, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A+ Players ONLY! * If you want to love what you do , be passionate about what you sell and have a significant positive impact on people's lives... * If you want to work with other passionate, high ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kimball)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kimball, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Sidney, NE

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

5. Street Maintenance Worker

🏛️ City of Kimball

📍 Kimball, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The City of Kimball, NE has an opening for a Street Maintenance Worker. Starting wage is $16.13/hour. A valid state driver's license and a CDL certification or ability to obtain one within 6 months ...

6. Store Cashier

🏛️ Kwik Stop

📍 Kimball, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Store Cashier to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company revenue

7. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners

📍 Pine Bluffs, WY

💰 $320,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for WY. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Title: Flexible ...

8. Service Technician - Master Level

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Sidney, NE

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment, LLC is now accepting applications for Master Service Technician. Min. 5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology with Sprayers and Combines. Basic knowledge of ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Sidney, NE

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Sidney, NE

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

ABOUT

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

