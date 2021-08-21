Cancel
Damariscotta, ME

No experience necessary — Damariscotta companies hiring now

Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 8 days ago

(Damariscotta, ME) These companies are hiring Damariscotta residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Customer Service

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Rockland, ME

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

looking for work? Kelly has multiple openings for entry level Customer Service Agents to work in the call center of an International Fortune 100 company in Rockland, ME! We are hiring now for paid ...

2. Help Desk

🏛️ Chandra Technologies, Inc.

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly Rate: $25 W2; $28 CTC/1099 Job Description: The Data Team Helpdesk is the front-line support for data entry and reporting for Maine School Administrative Units and Private Schools. The ...

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Real Estate Agent -- Entry-Level

🏛️ Ocean City Development

📍 Brunswick, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Real Estate Agent plays an essential role in a real estate transaction. In this role, you will advocate for your clients by understanding their preferences, representing them when negotiating a ...

5. Crew Member - Early Morning Shifts - Earn up to $15/hr

🏛️ Dunkin' - Cafua Management Company

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crew Members are responsible for delivering great guest experience. This entry level team member position at Cafua Management Company prepares products according to the Dunkin' Brands operational and ...

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta, ME
With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

