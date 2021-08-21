Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Job alert: These jobs are open in Port St Lucie

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 8 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Port St Lucie.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Port St Lucie:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt9NTG00

1. Field Underwriter - Training/Licensing - Virtual - Flex hrs $120-$250K

🏛️ Scott Paul & Associates

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking independent minded individuals who enjoy working with people and learning how to help others. We are looking for someone willing to learn, have a mentor, on-going training, and be coach-able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. WANTED PROFESSIONALS SEEKING THE EASIEST PAYCHECK (SALES) STUART FL

🏛️ Admin Tasco LLC

📍 Stuart, FL

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are growing and looking for growth-oriented people to join our team. We have a heavy incentive program that will start you making paychecks that will help change your life for the better. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative II

🏛️ Mr. Handyman serving Vero Beach and Jupiter

📍 Stuart, FL

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a friendly and outgoing business professional for our very fast-paced office environment based in Stuart, FL. This position is designed for someone with little or no industry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CL A OTR Run 30 Home 7-100% No Touch - Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Indiantown, FL

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A Run 21 & Home 7 100% No Touch-$2100-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Indiantown, FL

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. OWNER / OPERATOR DRIVER w/ Cargo / Sprinter Vans Wanted!

🏛️ Courier Express

📍 Fort Pierce, FL

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Orlando region is expanding RAPIDLY!! Loading location is in ORLANDO but the routes will be in the PORT ST LUCIE / FORT PIERCE areas and run Monday through Friday with no overnight routes

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Experienced Sales Agent

🏛️ GEICO

📍 Vero Beach, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for hardworking, dedicated, and experienced property and casualty insurance salespeople to in our GEICO Vero Beach, FL local office. Our office works year round to grow and retain ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. West Palm Beach, FL - Registered Nurse (RN) - Florida: $34-$36/hr

🏛️ ConnectRN

📍 Jupiter, FL

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) - Earn Bonuses, Rewards, and Hazard Pay Who We Are: connectRN is bigger than an app we're a diverse community of caregivers that are reimagining the clinician work experience

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Insurance Sales Agent - Fort Pierce, FL

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Winter Beach, FL

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Fiorella Insurance Agency Inc.

📍 Stuart, FL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: * Taking incoming calls from interested parties to discuss our applicable insurance plans * Determine product eligibility based on age, family size, and income

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

