Mission, SD

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mission

 7 days ago

(MISSION, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mission.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mission:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYt9MaX00

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mission)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mission, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Nutrition & Administrative Assistant - White River

🏛️ South Dakota State University

📍 White River, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posting Details Logo Institution South Dakota State University Working Title Nutrition & Administrative Assistant - White River Posting Number CSA00705P Department SDSU-Food & Families Programs-Ext ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Rosebud, SD

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Certified Nurse Midwife/Women's Health NP

🏛️ Arc Health/Pinnacle Emergency Medical Group

📍 Rosebud, SD

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview: This position is for a Certified Nurse Midwife or Women's Health NP to provide exceptional, high quality care at a Great Plains Area Indian Health Service Unit in southern South ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1736.83 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Rosebud, SD

💰 $1,736 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Rosebud, SD. Shift: Flex Shift Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 Mission, SD

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small rural town near Mission, SD looking for permanent LPNs. $18-24/hr Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Clinics. Opportunity : Competitive pay. Excellent benefits. Full-time. Rural and beautiful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Great Travel Nurse Opportunity to Truly Serve those in Need

🏛️ Prime Physicians

📍 Rosebud, SD

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN\'s Needed Rosebud Indian Hospital (Inpatient Setting) Shift times 6a-6p / 6p-6a (no overtime permitted) Can do straight 7-14 shifts or 3-4 shifts in a row Location: Rosebud SD Excellent Pay of $50 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

