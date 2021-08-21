Cancel
Kapaa, HI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Kapaa

Kapaa Digest
Kapaa Digest
 8 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kapaa companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kapaa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYt9Lho00

1. Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - Travel - (Psych RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $1,316 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Psychiatric - (Psych RN) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: 8/12 D Pay Rate: $1194.87 - 1316.80 This outstanding Psych unit, based in exciting Kapaa is looking for the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. General / Property Manager

🏛️ Lae Nani

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lae Nani, the most beautiful Coconut Coast vacation rental / condominium property on the east side of Kauai, is seeking a full time General Manager. The GM will be responsible for the ongoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Baristas + Register Peeps at Kai Bar Kilauea

🏛️ Sean Garcia

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kai Bar Coffee Roasters in Kilauea is hiring Baristas & Front-of-House people. While we are known for our coffee, we are a full-service breakfast + lunch cafe, as well. While we prefer people with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Rental Car Shift Supervisor ($18 per hour)

🏛️ Managed Labor Solutions

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Have the ability to lead people while driving performance success? We are looking for the next great leader to join us! Managed Labor Solutions (MLS), a leading nationwide rental car outsourcing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Rental Car Counter Representative ($17 per hour)

🏛️ Managed Labor Solutions

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you provide world class customer service? Managed Labor Solutions (MLS), a leading nationwide rental car outsourcing company is currently hiring professional, customer focused and team driven ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bank Teller - Kauai

🏛️ Bishop & Company, Inc.

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bishop and Co. is seeking qualified candidates with great customer service for a Bank Teller opportunity in Kauai, HI. Bank Teller #18826 Duties: * Assist customers with banking transactions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Lot Attendant (Lihue)

🏛️ King Auto Center

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lot Attendant (Lihue) King Auto Center compensation: $14.00 per hour employment type: full-time JOIN THE KING AUTO CENTER TEAM Immediate opening for a Full-time -Lot Attendant in the Service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Housekeeping

🏛️ Amy Galtes

📍 Princeville, HI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Pay for Great Workers! $15.75 up to $19.00 per hour. Commensurate with experience. Be your own Boss. Create your own schedule. We are seeking great workers for PT/FT positions as housekeepers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Service Representitive

🏛️ Yukimura & Associates

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

