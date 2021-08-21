Cancel
Kittanning, PA

Start tomorrow? Kittanning companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 7 days ago

(Kittanning, PA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Kittanning-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Bakerstown, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DPP1 Sewickley, PA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DPP1 - Sewickley - 501 North Drive ...

2. Custodian - Sign on Bonus

🏛️ SBM Management

📍 Indianola, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview SBM Management is looking for a Custodian to help them shine! We are searching for a hardworking dependable individual to join the team as our company continues to grow! We have an immediate ...

3. Delivery Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Kittanning, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description How does an average of $15-$20 per hour sound? Our drivers can make that and more between their hourly wage, daily mileage reimbursement and TIPS! Buckle up, hit the open road, and start ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Butler, PA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Kittanning, PA
ABOUT

With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

