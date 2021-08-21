A job on your schedule? These Griffin positions offer flexible hours

(Griffin, GA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Griffin-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Jonesboro, GA

💰 $30,725 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Great things are in store! Our part-time careers allow you to optimize your earning potential by working during the stores busiest times, including evening and weekend hours. Excellent pay and fewer ...

2. Customer Service Associate

🏛️ The Ups Store 0248

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Ups Store At Chastain Square is hiring for a full time/part time position, we are looking for reliable and dedicated sales associate with strengths in sales and customer service to drive revenue ...

3. Wheelchair Service Agent

🏛️ Prospect Airport Services

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Passenger Service Assistant - Full Time, Part-time Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wage: $8.50 hourly plus tips **Must be able to work weekends with open availability regarding shift ...

4. Retail Associates - Part Time and Full Time

🏛️ Walmart

📍 Peachtree City, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Whether you're interested in full-time or part-time, cashier or management, you'll discover more than a job at Walmart. This is a place where you can really make a difference in the lives of our ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Griffin, GA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Griffin, GA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...