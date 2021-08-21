Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) Companies in Milbank are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Milbank:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,595 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $1,595 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Allied is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Milbank, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

2. Regional Driving Positions

🏛️ Dedicated Logistics

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* $10,000 Sign On Bonus * Home Weekends! * Average pay is $75,000 annually! * Average route is 1,030 miles , with 8 -12 stops, * State of the art equipment * 2019 - 2020 KW's * In-Cab bluetooth * AM ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Milbank)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Cheese Packaging Operator

🏛️ Valley Queen

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $45,000+ the first year 4-5 day weekends every other week Night shift position (train on days) JOB DESCRIPTION Position Summary This entry-level position is responsible for learning and training ...

5. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

6. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Madison, MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

7. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Minnesota. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

8. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Milbank, SD

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

9. Sales Manager (Bilingual)

🏛️ Farmers Insurance -Southern Minnesota

📍 Ortonville, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

10. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Sign-on : $120K * Base Salary: $300K + production * Additional weekend call paid at: $90.00 hr = $5,580 * Income Incentive : * Based upon collections ...