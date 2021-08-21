Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Riverside

(RIVERSIDE, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Riverside.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Riverside:

1. Time To Re Build with Cdla Owner Operators Earn 6000wk + 100 Fsc; Excellent Freight Hansen Amp; ...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Owner Operators Earn 6000wk + 100 Fsc; Excellent Freight Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Owner Operators Earn 6000wk + 100 Fsc; Excellent Freight - Hansen & AdkinsNamed Preferred ...

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. Shipping and Receiving / Warehouse Coordinator

🏛️ ePac Flexible Packaging

📍 Chino, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIMITED TIME! SIGN ON BONUS OF $1,000* ePac Flexible Packaging is a rapidly growing company with locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Indonesia. Built on break-through digital ...

4. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Arrow Electronics

📍 Lake Forest, CA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Position:* Inside Sales Representative *Job Description:* As an Inside Sales Representative, you will be selling Arrow's line card of passive, electromechanical, and connector products, and be the ...

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Placentia, CA

💰 $56,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fast Growing Chemical Distributor is looking for an On-Site Customer Service Rep! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Augie Ullmann Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

6. Onsite Recruiter Lead

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Rialto, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Pay $20.00-$25.00per hour. Adecco is currently seeking energetic individual to join our team to fill an In-House Recruiter job in Rialto, CA. You will work to execute all steps of the ...

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Corona, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant Ajilon is looking for an Administrative Assistant to work within the city of Corona, CA. Responsibilities * Provide direct support to Administration * Answer and direct phone ...

8. Supervisor - Riverside, CA, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Riverside, CA, United States 300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW with US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants ...

9. Yard Hostler - CDL-A | San Bernardino, CA

🏛️ TransForce

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description TransForce is seeking full-time professional drivers in San Bernardino, CA * $19.25 per Hour plus Benefits & Home Daily * 2nd Shift Available * 1 Years of CDL Driving Experience ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Riverside, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...