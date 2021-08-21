Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Brady

(BRADY, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Brady.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brady:

1. Corrections Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care a leader in Health Care Staffing has partnered with a Correctional Facility in Eden TX. Supplemental Health Care has a contract for a Corrections Registered ...

2. Restaurant Manager Full Service

🏛️ Cooper's Bar B Q

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Responsibilities: * Supervise and coordinate all culinary ...

3. Motor Grader Operator (Brady, Texas)

🏛️ CRH Americas Materials

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: 318422 Texas Materials is a locally-based construction company and building materials supplier, which is A CRH Company, the largest asphalt, ready mix and aggregates producer in North America

4. Front Desk Agent

🏛️ VISHOM INC

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $18,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Desk Agent to become a part of our team! You will accommodate patrons, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities: * Register and assign ...

5. Central Texas Primary Care

🏛️ The Medicus Firm

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Brady, Texas. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com CENTRAL TEXAS Primary Care Opportunity $300,000+ Annual Income Potential * Competitive ...

6. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Eden, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,885 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,885 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

9. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

10. Equipment Operator (Brady, Texas) (Construction)

🏛️ Texas Materials Group, Inc

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Equipment Operator (Brady, Texas) (Construction) Job ID: 318439 Texas Materialsis a locally-based construction company and building materials supplier, which is A CRH Company, the largest asphalt ...