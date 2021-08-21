Get hired! Job openings in and around Cut Bank

(CUT BANK, MT) Companies in Cut Bank are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cut Bank:

1. Service Manager

🏛️ Frontline Ag Solutions

📍 Cut Bank, MT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Purpose: Manages service operations within the dealership to maximize return on investment by optimizing Service Department processes to ensure internal and external customer satisfaction. Grows ...

2. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Shelby, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Cut Bank, MT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,729 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cut Bank, MT

💰 $1,729 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Cut Bank, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Cut Bank)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Cut Bank, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Shelby, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

7. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | LTAC (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Shelby, MT

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

8. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Shelby, MT

💰 $82 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...