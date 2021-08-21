Cancel
Ridgway, IL

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ridgway

Ridgway News Watch
 8 days ago

(RIDGWAY, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ridgway.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ridgway:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Dale, IL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Harrisburg, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2320/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Morganfield, KY

💰 $2,320 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1738.08 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Harrisburg, IL

💰 $1,738 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Harrisburg, IL. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Harrisburg, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Full Time Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Lead Security Service Technician- CCTV/Video Surveillance/Access Control

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Harrisburg, IL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Security Integrator seeking lead service technician-cctv/access control/video surveillance/alarm This Jobot Job is hosted by: Nick Lanska Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Home Care Aide

🏛️ Help At Home

📍 Harrisburg, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

​ ​ Help at Home is hiring caregivers in your community TODAY! $700 hiring bonuses for all new Home Care Aides - COVID Relief Bonus! Start your career with the nation's leading provider of in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Inside Sales Representative (Counter Sales)

🏛️ RP Lumber

📍 Harrisburg, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is responsible for handling sales of building materials and products to customers and contractors either in-person at the sales counter or via electronic communication methods (i.e ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Repack 1st shift non-tenure

🏛️ People Plus, Inc.

📍 Morganfield, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you work with a sense of urgency and take the initiative? People Plus, Inc., has immediate openings for both 1st and 2nd shifts with one of Union County, KY's premier employers. This is a temp-to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Solar Installer

🏛️ PeopleReady Skilled Trades Division

📍 Enfield, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description IMMEDIATELY HIRING PeopleReady Skilled Trades is NOW HIRING Solar Laborers, Installers & Equipment Operators in Enfield, IL. Are you a visionary with a future as bright as the sun

Click Here to Apply Now

Ridgway News Watch

Ridgway News Watch

Ridgway, IL
ABOUT

With Ridgway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

