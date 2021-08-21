Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Victorville, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Victorville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Victorville, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Phelan, CA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

3. Part Time Retail Merchandiser- San Bernardino, CA

🏛️ Jacent

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

WE ANTICIPATE. WE INNOVATE. WE CELEBRATE. WE CARE. WE ARE JACENT! Part Time/ Retail Merchandiser To be considered for this position please apply at: LINK Why Jacent? * Daytime hours and a predictable ...

4. AM Package Handler- Redlands 4AM-9:30AM $15.50

🏛️ OnTrac

📍 Redlands, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

OnTrac is hiring Warehouse Workers for our Redlands LocationShifts available: 4:30am- 9am*Mon-Thurs*Tues-FriPay: 15.50Part time benefits: effective November 1st, 2021!!!Have a friend or family member ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Victorville, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Adelanto, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...